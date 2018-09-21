HCP, Inc. (HCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCP by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,508,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HCP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in HCP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. 46,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,501. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HCP has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

