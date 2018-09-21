HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $65,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after acquiring an additional 457,752 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after acquiring an additional 714,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $190,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,714.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $2,896,047.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,257 shares of company stock valued at $21,118,053. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

