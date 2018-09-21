HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.67.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $190,439.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,442.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $2,896,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,257 shares of company stock worth $21,118,053. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.