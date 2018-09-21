HCA Healthcare (HCA) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) bonds fell 1.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.5% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.99 and were trading at $103.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $133.77. 16,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,539. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,689 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $190,063.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,714.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $10,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,257 shares of company stock worth $21,118,053 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.