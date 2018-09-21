HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Avrobio (AVRO)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of AVRO opened at $48.00 on Monday. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51). equities research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in Avrobio in the second quarter valued at about $78,141,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

