Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (SKB)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKB. equinet set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.59 ($91.38).

ETR:SKB opened at €55.65 ($64.71) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 12-month high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

