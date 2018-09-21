Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (LVUS)

Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (BATS:LVUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

BATS LVUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 140 shares of the company were exchanged. Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

