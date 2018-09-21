Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,771,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $11,661,563.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,021 shares of company stock worth $74,892,770. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 734,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

