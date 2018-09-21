Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after buying an additional 332,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
