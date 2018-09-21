Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after buying an additional 332,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

