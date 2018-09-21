Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.53.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,460,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2,341.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 616,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 591,097 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $18,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 545,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 332,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

