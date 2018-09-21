Hackspace Capital 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Hackspace Capital token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Hackspace Capital has a total market capitalization of $650,978.00 and $81.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00282246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $431.08 or 0.06419411 BTC.

About Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital launched on September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap . Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hackspace Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.