Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,499,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.99% of Gulfport Energy worth $52,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

