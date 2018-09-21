Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. 7,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,143. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.
In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $1,742,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,850.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,126 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,215,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 22.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 852,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.
