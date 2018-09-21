Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. 7,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,143. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $1,742,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,850.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,126 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,215,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 22.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 852,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

