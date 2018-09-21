GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.83. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $336.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 9.21%. equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

