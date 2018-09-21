GrubHub (GRUB) Price Target Raised to $180.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRUB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.59.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $326,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $640,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $127,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $91,683.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $11,379,797. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.