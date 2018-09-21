Griffin Mining Ltd (GFM) Insider Adam Usdan Acquires 60,000 Shares

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) insider Adam Usdan bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,776.87).

On Monday, September 17th, Adam Usdan purchased 50,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,500 ($63,175.72).

On Wednesday, September 5th, Adam Usdan purchased 40,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,187.83).

Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 90 ($1.17) on Friday. Griffin Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

