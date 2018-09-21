Green Square Capital LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 318.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,036,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $205,387,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,533,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,620 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9,752.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,249.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.