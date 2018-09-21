Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,656 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Patrick Industries worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,491,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,076,000 after acquiring an additional 267,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

