Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,170,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $46,340,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $45.65 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.