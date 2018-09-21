Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Zacks has also given Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of GRAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. 19,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Grana y Montero SAA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 612,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 278,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

