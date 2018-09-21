Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

GOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $8,375,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

