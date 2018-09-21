Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) PT Set at $17.00 by B. Riley

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) received a $17.00 price objective from investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOV. BidaskClub raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Government Properties Income Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

GOV stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.