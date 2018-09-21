Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA owned 0.45% of Gorman-Rupp worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $73,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $184,461.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRC opened at $37.64 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

