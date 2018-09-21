GoPro’s (GPRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 88,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. GoPro had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoPro by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 14.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoPro by 4.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoPro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 71.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

