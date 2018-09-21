Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.69.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,217. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $218.89 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

