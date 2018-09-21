GoldBlocks Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $100,000.00 and $67.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.21 or 0.03094598 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009389 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000472 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000656 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002507 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

