Globant SA (GLOB) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA reduced its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.10% of Globant worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 34.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Globant had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

