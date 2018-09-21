Global X Management Co LLC Takes Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,004,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Global X Management Co LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Maiden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 28.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 10.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHLD. TheStreet cut shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is -27.78%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.