Global X Management Co LLC Increases Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC owned 0.12% of Black Knight worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $327,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

