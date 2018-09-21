Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 252.8% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 876,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 627,814 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $1,180,702.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,348.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,594. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Global Payments stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

