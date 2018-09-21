Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.78 Million Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,391 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $28,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 31,700.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 994,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after buying an additional 115,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Express Scripts Holding Co has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $96.45.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

