Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 104,461 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 690.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,461 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $344.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $351.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,181 shares of company stock worth $46,483,232 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

