Gerresheimer (GXI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.40 ($92.33) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.67 ($84.50).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR GXI traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, hitting €71.65 ($83.31). 64,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12-month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.