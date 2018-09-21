George Adams Sells 1,500,000 Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT) Stock

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) Director George Adams sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00.

VPT stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.51.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

