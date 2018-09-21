George Adams Sells 1,500,000 Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT) Stock

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) Director George Adams sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00.
VPT stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.51.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
