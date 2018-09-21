General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of GE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

