General Electric (GE) Position Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

GE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

