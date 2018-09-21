GDS Holdings Ltd – to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

GDS stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 2.53. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GDS by 309.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in GDS by 375.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 376.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 263.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 708,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GDS by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.