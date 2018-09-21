Gates Industrial (GTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.15

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 6815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $875.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $4,272,184,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $74,919,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $43,518,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $24,914,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

