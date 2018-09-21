Garmin (GRMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 63,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $3,897,526.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,527,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,385,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,611,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,290,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,406,269 shares of company stock worth $282,067,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Garmin by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after acquiring an additional 448,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 272,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,553,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.