Garmin (GRMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.
GRMN opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $70.10.
In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 63,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $3,897,526.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,527,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,385,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,611,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,290,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,406,269 shares of company stock worth $282,067,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Garmin by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after acquiring an additional 448,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 272,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,553,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
