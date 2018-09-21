Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,804. The stock has a market cap of $247.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.66. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

In related news, Director Marc Rubin sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert S. Omenn sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,062.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,370 shares of company stock valued at $614,487. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

