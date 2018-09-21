FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Uni Select Inc Issued By Desjardins (UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Macquarie boosted their target price on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uni Select from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$18.48 and a 12-month high of C$29.10.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

