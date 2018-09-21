FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. (LII) Issued By KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.40 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Lennox International stock opened at $219.95 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $169.52 and a 12-month high of $229.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,017,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

