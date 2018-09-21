FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

XELA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.04. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Exela Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31,672.80% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 425.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 92.4% during the second quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

