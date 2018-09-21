FY2018 EPS Estimates for Nuvista Energy Ltd Raised by Cormark (NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Nuvista Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$137.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.90 million. Nuvista Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVA. CSFB boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised Nuvista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89.

In other Nuvista Energy news, insider Jonathan Andrew Wright acquired 4,650 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,712.00. Also, insider Douglas Christopher Mcdavid sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$49,104.00. Insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,219 over the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

