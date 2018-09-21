FY2018 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc (C) Lifted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperformer” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

C stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 55.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,846,000 after purchasing an additional 275,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.