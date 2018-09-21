FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.