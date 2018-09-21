FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Antero Resources Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.78 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of AR opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 110,266 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 134,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.