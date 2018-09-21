FW Thorpe plc (TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.95) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.37).

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, and manufacturing markets.

