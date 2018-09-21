FW Thorpe plc (TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.95) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.37).
FW Thorpe Company Profile
