Fusion (FSN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Fusion has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00015759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00076398 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00097165 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,684,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

