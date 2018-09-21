FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Short Interest Update

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,952 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,435,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,806,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Investment by 16.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,032,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 860,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment during the second quarter valued at $23,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,687,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Investment stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. FS Investment has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 19.88%. sell-side analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

